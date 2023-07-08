Crash in Stephens County send three to the hospital

Expert Connections
The crash took place on Highway 7 in Stephens County.
The crash took place on Highway 7 in Stephens County.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A semi crash in Stephens County sent three people to the hospital.

It happened a little after 9 a.m. Friday on Highway 7 near South Comanche Lake Road.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi crashed into an SUV, but at this time it’s not clear what led to the crash. The three people inside the SUV were badly injured and flown to hospitals by survival flight.

OHP says the driver of the Semi was not injured.

Authorities say they are currently investigating what caused the crash.

