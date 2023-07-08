Expert Connections
Hollis man wanted following alleged shooting

By Haylee Chiariello and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Hollis man is wanted by authorities for allegedly shooting a man in the early morning hours after a July 4th cookout.

Damarion Atraiu is facing a single felony charge of shooting with the intent to kill.

According to court documents, Atraiu allegedly shot a man in the hand at the Hollis Inn. Witnesses reportedly told investigators that Atraiu told them he shot the individual after they came after him with a knife and he packed up his belongings and left.

According to court records, another witness told investigators she found Atraiu standing over the victim and yelling at him after the alleged shooting.

