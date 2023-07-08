Isolated showers and storms this morning, with greater chances later tonight | 7/8 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We saw a wave of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms push through our area just before midnight. This morning, we are continuing to see lingering showers and storms below severe limits across Texoma. These showers and storms will stick around for a few more hours, before we see gradual clearing during the day today.

Today, temperatures will rise into the lower 90s for daytime highs with a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Northeasterly winds will blow between 5 to 10mph. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the lower 70s as clouds continue to build in and the threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms return.

The Storm Prediction Center does have our area under a slight risk for severe storms again later tonight and into the overnight hours. The strongest storms will be capable of damaging winds between 60 to 80mph, golf ball-sized hail, and localized flooding. The tornado risk at this time appears very low.

With another overnight storm threat, it is imperative to have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts. Ensure you stay away from windows and go to the lowest level of your home in the most interior room should you find yourself in the path of a storm later tonight.

Tomorrow, there is another chance for showers and thunderstorms with daytime heating. Some storms may reach severe limits once again, but only a marginal risk is in place at this time. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 80s as northeasterly winds blow between 5 to 10mph.

Precipitation chances will carry into Monday and Tuesday, before virtually disappearing by the middle part of the new week. Temperatures will quickly be back on the increase into the upper 90s and lower to middle 100s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Have a great weekend, Texoma!

