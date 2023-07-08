Expert Connections
KSWO Media Control Center dedicated to late Bill Baldwin

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The room where all the TV magic happens has been dedicated to a long-time Production Manager for Channel 7News.

William “Mr. Bill” Baldwin served as Production Manager and Senior Production Director here at KSWO from 1981 until he retired in 2011. He died just a few years later at the age of 75.

Both Bill and his wife, Lynn Baldwin, moved to Lawton from Nebraska in 1981 when they both got a job here at 7News. So naturally, the Media Control Center, where our directors put the show on TV every single day, has been dedicated in his honor.

“He worked with one side of the business, and knew all the people in news and engineering, and I worked on the other side in sales and traffic and all of that in the business office,” said Lynn, a recent Account Executive retiree of KSWO. “So between us, we knew everybody. This was our family. So, I appreciate it very much.”

