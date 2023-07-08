Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to strong to severe storms later tonight | 7/8 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have seen a partly cloudy day across Texoma as lingering showers and storms this morning dissipated. Temperatures are already approaching the lower to middle, even upper 90s across Texoma ahead of tonight’s threat for additional showers and thunderstorms.

Our partners over at the Storm Prediction Center have much of our area remaining under a slight risk for severe storms beginning around 11pm tonight and lasting through 6am tomorrow. This level two out of five risk includes the chance for a brief tornado, quarter to golf ball-size hail, and damaging winds between 60-80mph. The National Weather Service is also emphasizing the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding as many areas have already picked up rainfall this week.

Showers and storms will linger into the day on Sunday, with a marginal risk for severe weather at play in the morning hours. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 80s for daytime highs tomorrow behind the cold front responsible for tonight’s stormy weather. Northeasterly winds will blow between 5 to 15mph, with occasional gusts at 20mph.

Another chance for scattered strong to severe storms will occur on Monday with daytime heating in the evening and early overnight hours, with large hail and damaging winds being the primary hazards at this time. Temperatures during the afternoon will reach the lower 90s once again.

A warm up is on the way for Texoma as afternoon highs will approach triple-digits beginning on Wednesday of the new week. Precipitation chances will remain low through the remainder of the week, but an isolated pop-up shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

Ensure you have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts tonight when you go to bed. Know your safety plan and stay weather aware, Texoma!

