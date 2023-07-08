Schoolhouse Summer Camp aims to share history of the Great Plains with children

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students will have the opportunity to learn more about the history of the Great Plains during the Schoolhouse Summer Camp taking place next week.

Hosted inside the Museum of the Great Plains, sessions are split between the morning for kids ages six through eight and the afternoon for kids between nine and 12.

They’ll learn a variety of lessons and have unique activities every day ending with a “graduation” the following Sunday.

“I fell in love with history when I was a young boy, and I feel like if I can foster a love of history in some other child,” said Ian Swart, Living History Interpreter at the Museum of the Great Plains. “It’s kind of like passing that forward a little bit. People talk a lot about keeping history alive and this is part of it. Passing on that love of history to a new generation.”

The cost is $85 per student and discounts are offered to anyone who is a member of the museum and for anyone with a valid SNAP I.D.

You can find the registration form to fill out here.

