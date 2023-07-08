Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Schoolhouse Summer Camp aims to share history of the Great Plains with children

Students will have the opportunity to learn more about the history of the Great Plains during the Schoolhouse Summer Camp taking place next week.
By Seth Marsicano and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students will have the opportunity to learn more about the history of the Great Plains during the Schoolhouse Summer Camp taking place next week.

Hosted inside the Museum of the Great Plains, sessions are split between the morning for kids ages six through eight and the afternoon for kids between nine and 12.

They’ll learn a variety of lessons and have unique activities every day ending with a “graduation” the following Sunday.

“I fell in love with history when I was a young boy, and I feel like if I can foster a love of history in some other child,” said Ian Swart, Living History Interpreter at the Museum of the Great Plains. “It’s kind of like passing that forward a little bit. People talk a lot about keeping history alive and this is part of it. Passing on that love of history to a new generation.”

The cost is $85 per student and discounts are offered to anyone who is a member of the museum and for anyone with a valid SNAP I.D.

You can find the registration form to fill out here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a neighbor, he came home and found the child in his bathtub, a little over an hour...
LPD finds missing child in Lawton
According to court documents, police executed a search warrant on a home on SW Park late last...
Lawton man booked on drug trafficking after various drugs, more than $3,000 cash found in home
Authorities say someone driving a truck hit a motorcyclist on Lee Boulevard.
Man victim of hit-and-run on Lee Boulevard in Lawton
A Duncan man was booked into jail not once, but twice this week on the same charges after the...
Duncan man booked in Grady County for second time after mistaken release
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Hit and run leaves motorcyclist in hospital

Latest News

Five Blair High School students gain scholarships from ESports
A Hollis man is wanted by authorities for allegedly shooting a man in the early morning hours...
Hollis man wanted following alleged shooting
The SBA is offering disaster relief loans for small businesses and residents affected by last...
Small Business Administration sets up disaster relief loan center
The Lawton Farmers Market is hosting their 12th Annual Tomato Festival Saturday, July 8 at...
Lawton Tomato Festival takes place Saturday at Lawton Farmer’s Market