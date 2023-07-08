Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Lawton has been identified as the suspect in the hit-and-run of a man on his...
Suspect identified in early Tuesday hit-and-run involving motorcyclist
According to a neighbor, he came home and found the child in his bathtub, a little over an hour...
LPD finds missing child in Lawton
The crash took place on Highway 7 in Stephens County.
Crash in Stephens County send three to the hospital
Jeannete Klein joins 7News to discuss the implications of the fundraiser and the inclusive...
City of Lawton announces country-style music showcase to raise funds for inclusive community playground
A Duncan man was booked into jail not once, but twice this week on the same charges after the...
Duncan man booked in Grady County for second time after mistaken release

Latest News

This morning, we are continuing to see lingering showers and storms below severe limits across...
Isolated showers and storms this morning, with greater chances later tonight | 7/8 AM
The crash took place on Highway 7 in Stephens County.
Crash in Stephens County send three to the hospital
KSWO Media Control Center dedicated to late Bill Baldwin
KSWO Media Control Center dedicated to late Bill Baldwin
Schoolhouse Summer Camp aims to share history of the Great Plains with children
Schoolhouse Summer Camp aims to share history of the Great Plains with children