Cooler temperatures this afternoon before the thermostat cranks back up this week | 7/9 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Following this morning’s showers and thunderstorms, temperatures have only warmed up into the upper 80s and lower 90s across Texoma, well below average for this time of year. We are also enjoying drier conditions this afternoon with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Our cool off will be short lived as temperatures are back on the rise later this week.

On Monday, there is a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm with daytime heating as temperatures approach the lower to middle 90s for afternoon highs with northeasterly winds turning southeast between 5 to 10mph. Monday night, there is a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.

This threat will include 60 to 80mph winds, hail up to golf balls in size, and a brief tornado or two. Locally heavy rainfall is also a possibility. A reminder to turn around, don’t drown if you encounter any standing water on roadways.

As this will be another overnight threat, the time to start preparing is now. Have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts. Have your cell phone charged and your weather radio with full batteries. Ensure you know your safe place should a warning be issued for your area. Go to the most interior room of your home or residence on the lowest level and stay away from windows. Put as many walls between you and the storm as possible.

The day on Tuesday will offer up mostly cloudy skies as rain and storms continue to push off to our east. Temperatures will increase back slightly above average in the upper 90s. Southerly winds will accompany warmer temperatures between 10 to 15mph with a few gusts near 20mph. Heat will continue to build Wednesday through Friday of the week, with temperatures in the lower to middle 100s and rain chances virtually zero.

A pop-up shower or storm cannot be ruled out with daytime heating, but it is not likely again until the weekend, when another storm system may bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, forcing temperatures back into the upper 90s.

Enjoy the remainder of your day, Texoma!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.