Scattered strong to severe storms this morning, continuing over the next few hours | 7/9 AM

Many of us are waking up to strong, even severe thunderstorms across Texoma this morning, with numerous severe thunderstorm warnings in place.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many of us are waking up to strong, even severe thunderstorms across Texoma this morning, with numerous severe thunderstorm warnings in place. A severe thunderstorm watch continues for much of Texoma until 6am this morning, including Grady, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Jackson, Kiowa, Jefferson, Stephens, and Tillman counties. A second severe thunderstorm watch continues for portions of Texoma until 10am this morning, including Archer, Clay, Montague, Wichita, and Wilbarger counties.

The threat for additional strong to severe thunderstorms will decrease heading into this morning, but storms are still capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and a brief spin-up tornado or two. Localized flooding is also possible with these storms as they push off to the southeast.

Ensure you have multiple ways of receiving weather warnings. If in the path of a storm, take shelter indoors and away from windows. Put as many walls between you and the storm as possible. If experiencing standing water on roadways, do not attempt to drive through it: turn around, don’t drown.

Once storms push through the area, daytime highs will reach the middle to upper 80s across much of Texoma. Northeasterly winds will blow between 5 to 15mph. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

For the day tomorrow, there is another slight risk for severe storms primarily in the evening and overnight hours into Tuesday. The threats of damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado will remain. Before storms arrive, afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s.

Temperatures continue to trend upwards into the upper 90s and lower to middle 100s by the middle of the work week, with isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms returning by Friday and into the weekend.

Have a great day, Texoma, and stay weather aware!

