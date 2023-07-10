Comanche County Sheriff seeks pay increase to combat loss of deputies

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During Monday’s Comanche County Commissioner’s meeting, Sheriff Kenny Stradley says his department is losing deputies due to small counties offering more money.

To counteract that, he proposed a pay increase.

Sheriff Stradley says right now, the department is short five deputies, so he’s proposing a $2.50-an-hour pay raise, to keep the hardworking deputies in the county.

“It’s not that they don’t want to work for the Sheriff’s Department, matter of fact, they like working here, they just... you got to feed your family,” said Stradley. “When you get offered another $500, $600 more a month, you’re looking at the chance of moving on.”

The Sheriff also says the loss in manpower is impacting the rise they’re seeing in child pornography and drug trafficking crimes in the county.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.