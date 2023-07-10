Doula services added to SoonerCare benefits

Expert Connections
Doula services for emotional, physical, and informational support for expecting mothers are now officially available through SoonerCare.
By Cade Taylor and Haylee Chiariello
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There is good news for expecting mothers with SoonerCare coverage in Oklahoma.

Doula services for emotional, physical, and informational support are now officially available for expecting mothers. Doulas are non-medical birth workers who provide physical, educational, and emotional support for women during labor and delivery.

As of July 1, those with SoonerCare coverage who are pregnant or within the postpartum period are eligible to receive 8 doula visits per pregnancy.

This news marks Oklahoma as the 11th medicaid program nationally to cover these services. According to an Oklahoma Health Care Authority press release, approximately half of all births in the state were covered by SoonerCare in 2021.

More information about utilizing doula service is listed on the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority website.

