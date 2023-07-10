Four to five hundred gallons of oil spilled in Waurika following semi-truck rollover

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cleanup is underway after a truck rolled on its side into a ditch in Waurika.

Officials say the semi-driver was trying to turn, but couldn’t make it, resulting in the trailer rolling into the ditch.

According to first responders on the scene, around four or five hundred gallons spilled into the ditch at the intersection of Florida and Meridian. They say they were able to keep it contained by using sand as they transferred what was left into another tanker truck.

Crews are now working to remove the oil from the ditch.

