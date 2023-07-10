Medicine Creek bridge named in honor of soldier killed in Afghanistan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday, a bridge, that spans across Medicine Creek, was named in honor of a soldier killed during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Army Second Lieutenant Tobias Alexander died in the middle of his second deployment to Afghanistan in 2012.

While he was meeting with Afghan leaders, someone detonated a suicide vest, killing him in the process.

Born in Germany, he made his way to Oklahoma, where he graduated from Elgin High School before graduating from Cameron University’s ROTC program.

“This puts Toby’s name out there to everyone else. Instead of just family and friends and people that knew him. Everybody understands, or will see this sign and understand that he did something special to warrant the dedication of the bridge for him.”

The ceremony was held inside the Hall of Remembrance on Fort Sill before ending at the bridge near Medicine Park.

He earned 17 awards during his approximate 11 years in the military.

