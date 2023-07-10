Expert Connections
Medwatch: 24/7 Pharmacy opens at CCMH

By Alexis Young
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The new 24/7 pharmacy is located in the ER at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, and it will serve all community members even if they aren’t a patient.

“If you’re leaving the ER or rapid access clinic after hours and you don’t want to worry about where to pickup your medicine, they can send the prescription to this pharmacy and we will be staffed with at least 1 pharmacist and 1 technician 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It doesn’t matter if you went across town or in our ER, You’ll be able to use this pharmacy,” said Cheryl Hale, the director of pharmacy.

In fact., there’s no place within 90 miles that offers a 24/7 pharmacy service. Hale explained the best part is even if people don’t have insurance they’re still able to get their medication.

All you need is your ID and the prescription given by your provider.

“We also have cash plans and really good pricing on our cash plans. So, even if you don’t have insurance or you’re TriCare and need a prescription filled you can. Even though Tricare took a lot of the community pharmacies out of their network, we’re still available to fill your TriCare prescriptions,” said Hale.

Benefits of having a 24/7 pharmacy include : more access to life-saving medication, less stress and a peace of mind for late night pickups, and the ability to serve more people.

“I think its one of the prettiest pharmacies we’ve had in a very long time. everything’s prettier when its new. *Laughs* But, it turned out really turned out nice. we’re all pretty proud of it. Come give us a try. we may be a small pharmacy, but the pharmacists who are working in here they’ve been retail pharmacists for anywhere from 10 to 30 years. They have a lot of experience, they’re good with customers. they know what’s important, and that’s the patient.,” said Hale.

