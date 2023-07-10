Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Missing 14-year-old girl found at Camp Pendleton

FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.(KGTV via CNN Newsource)
By KGTV Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 14-year-old girl missing for nearly three weeks is back home with her grandmother after authorities found her on the grounds of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California.

A marine stationed at the base was detained and taken into custody for questioning.

The teen went missing on June 9.

Her grandmother told the investigators with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department that her granddaughter had run away before but always returned home.

This time, the teen was missing for 19 days.

Military police at Camp Pendleton found her on the base and contacted the sheriff’s department.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Services is handling the case and did not release any more details.

Copyright 2023 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash took place on Highway 7 in Stephens County.
Crash in Stephens County send three to the hospital
A man from Lawton has been identified as the suspect in the hit-and-run of a man on his...
Suspect identified in early Tuesday hit-and-run involving motorcyclist
According to a neighbor, he came home and found the child in his bathtub, a little over an hour...
LPD finds missing child in Lawton
KSWO Media Control Center dedicated to late Bill Baldwin
KSWO Media Control Center dedicated to late Bill Baldwin
Many of us are waking up to strong, even severe thunderstorms across Texoma this morning, with...
Scattered strong to severe storms this morning, continuing over the next few hours | 7/9 AM

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
pills
Medwatch: 24/7 Pharmacy opens at CCMH
Medwatch: 24/7 Pharmacy opens at CCMH
King Charles III, Biden participate in arrival ceremony