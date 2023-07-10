Expert Connections
MONDAY WITH THE MAYOR: Lawton Mayor, Stan Booker discusses road repair, culture statement

By Kevin Haggenmiller, Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Mayor, Stan Booker, joined 7News to discuss the current happenings in Lawton.

The City of Lawton is on the tail end of voting bids for road repair. There are multiple roads that need repair including bridges that hinder city vehicles from completing daily duties.

The municipal pool has had recent challenges with replacing outdated equipment.

The new city cultural statement has been brought forth to the Lawton City Council. Mayor Booker says that the City’s job is to cater to the citizens and that the mindset of all city council members and city employees needs to help citizens. He states that the City of Lawton needs to be aimed at “being a partner in your success.”

