Oklahoma 529 launches Bright Future Sweepstakes

A newly launched Oklahoma 529 Sweepstakes will give Oklahoma families winners funds for future educational expenses.
By Haylee Chiariello and Tanya Chiariello
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A newly launched Oklahoma 529 Sweepstakes will give Oklahoma families funds for future educational expenses.

The Bright Future Sweepstakes will give six Oklahoma families $529 towards OK529 accounts. According to a recent press release, this new sweepstakes aims to encourage Oklahomans to begin saving early to cover educational costs.

In the press release, State Treasurer Todd Russ discussed how the Bright Future Sweepstakes will impact sweepstake entrants and winners. “The Bright Future Sweepstakes is for Oklahomans who are getting started with Oklahoma 529 or who have been investing with us for a while,” Russ said. “Six Oklahoma families will have started or added to their education funds and countless others will learn more about the benefits OK529 offers families who want to help build a strong foundation for their loved one’s future educational journey.”

According to the Oklahoma 529 website, the Bright Future Sweepstakes runs through Dec. 31. Each month, one winner will be drawn and a receive $529 award toward an OK529 account. These funds may benefit their child, grandchild or other loved one.

Official rules and prize details, as well as information on how to open an account, are included on the Oklahoma 529 website.

