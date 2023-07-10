Expert Connections
One more round of severe weather is expected tonight, and then drier conditions return to Texoma | 7/10 AM

Storms will roll through tonight, but summer-like conditions return for the remainder of the week.
By Alex Searl
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today should be a very nice starting with temperatures sitting in the low 70s with mostly clear skies. There is a chance for an isolated shower or two this morning, but most in Texoma will remain dry. This afternoon skies will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid-90s across Texoma. There is another round of scattered severe weather expected this evening with winds and hail being the primary hazards. Flooding will also be a concern because all the recent rain we have received has made the ground saturated. This will lead to water puddling up on roadways, so stay aware and don’t drive into any flood-prone area. The storms will begin in western Texoma around 10 PM, and they will move east and reach the I-44 corridor around 1 AM. They will be out of the Texoma region by 3 AM tomorrow. We have had multiple rounds of storms the past week, but this round is expected to be our last, at least for the next few days.

Once we get through today, rain chances will dissipate and summer-like conditions will return. Tuesday through Friday temperatures will reach the triple digits every day with lots of sunshine expected. Winds will be on the stronger side with gusts up to 30 mph possible on all days throughout the week. This week should feel more like summer overall, so go out and enjoy some great pool weather. Just be sure to stay hydrated and be conscious of the warmer temperatures.

This weekend rain chances will return to the area. Strong to severe weather will be possible, but this is still very much up in the air. We will keep you updated as we move closer to next weekend.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

KSWO Media Control Center dedicated to late Bill Baldwin
