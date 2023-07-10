Expert Connections
OSBI continues search in ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Cotton County man

OBSI searches for a missing Cotton County man.
OBSI searches for a missing Cotton County man.(KSWO)
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is still searching for Grady Bruce Benson.

He hasn’t been seen since November of last year in Cotton County.

Today, our 7News crew saw the OSBI, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Cotton County Sheriff’s Office searching different parts of the county, including a pond near the Red River.

We called officials with the OSBI about the search, and they told 7News that this is still an ongoing investigation and that a team is still searching for him, but would not confirm that the search we saw is related.

Benson was last seen on November 9. It started as a Silver Alert, but officials with the OSBI later called the disappearance “suspicious.” Officials say he was last seen at his home by a family member around 8 that evening.

If you know anything, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

