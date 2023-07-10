Storms again overnight, hot & muggy tomorrow | 7/10PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Early this evening will be quite and dry. That changes after 9 tonight, as similar to past night, widely scattered showers/thunderstorms will roll into Texoma. These storms will develop in the panhandle of Texas and move east into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Hazards include golf ball sized hail, 60 to 80mph wind gusts but the top concern overnight is going to be localized flooding. Though flash flooding is not expected to be widespread, some locations could see up to 3 inches of rainfall, if not more! Saturated grounds and high river beds will increase the possibility of flooding so that’s why much of the area is under a flood watch until 9 tomorrow morning.

Skies to start Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with lingering rain showers. Clouds will exit throughout the day and Mother Nature cranks the heat and moisture. So basically, tomorrow is going to be hot. Highs will be in the upper 90s for some but mostly low 100s. Dew points all day long will be in the 70s for feels like temperatures through the afternoon/ evening will range from 105° to 111°. Given the dangerous conditions, a heat advisory will be in place from 1PM-8PM for counties that are adjacent and south of the Red River.

The hot, sunny and muggy conditions continue mid week with Wednesday seeing mostly sunny skies and high temperatures above 100 degrees for all locations. South winds at 10 to 20mph sustained, gusting into the mid 30s should give us some relief to the muggy weather thankfully. Heat indices on Wednesday will be up to 110°.

Thursday will be a copy of Wednesday. Hot, dry and breezy. As always-- make sure to follow any/all heat safety precautions if you find yourself outside for a long period of time!

It appears that “cooler” and unsettled weather returns just in time for the weekend. Friday will be above the 100 degree mark for most locations under partly cloudy skies. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

Rain chances appear possible starting Friday/on-ward but the current data suggests the isolated showers will stay confined and north of the I-40 corridor. For Saturday, look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. South to north winds at 5 to 15mph. We’ll see mostly the upper 90s to high temperatures on Sunday also under partly cloudy skies.

Have a great week ahead! -LW

