Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Veteran working to restore retirement benefits

Glenn Stebleton stopped receiving retirement benefits almost a year ago. He was told it's because he's been declared dead.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 85 year old Glenn Stebleton has been fighting since last October to start getting retirement checks again.

He’s a Vietnam War veteran, and he’s been told that he’s dead.

”At times I think that they don’t think that they’re gonna have to pay me,” Stebleton said. His daughter is working to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Stebleton has received retirement checks for the past 40 years. His daughter said since the payments have stopped, she and her siblings have constantly tried taking steps to correct to problem.

”He had to fill out paperwork, which he did, and they told him..that they would contact him it would be 4 to 6 weeks to try to straighten it out,” Sharon Dennis said. “Well he didn’t get paid in October, and then he didn’t get paid in November.”

This would continue all the way until now. 10 months later and her father still hasn’t received his retirement money.

Dennis shared how flustered this situation has made her.

“I don’t know who declared him dead, but its very upsetting to know that he put in all these years...,” she said. “I’m mad, I’m very upset. That’s how it feels to me, like he never existed, like he’s nothing. He’s very much alive, he’s older but he’s very much alive.”

Dennis says she’s been in talks with the Department of Defense to have the mistake corrected. 7News reached out to the Department of Defense for comment, but we were referred to the office of Army Public Affairs. We haven’t heard back.

In the meantime, Stebleton shared the strain that going without these payments is putting on him

”I need every bit of it,” he said. “I bought a house before I could get my feet on the ground with it, I was already behind a months payment because VA wouldn’t pay me, so I’ve been going back and forth with them.”

His daughter also said that, even though her father is still very much alive, her family also hasn’t received the normal benefits that come with the death of a veteran.

She said she’s now working with state representatives to get things straightened out.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash took place on Highway 7 in Stephens County.
Crash in Stephens County sends three to the hospital
A man from Lawton has been identified as the suspect in the hit-and-run of a man on his...
Suspect identified in early Tuesday hit-and-run involving motorcyclist
According to a neighbor, he came home and found the child in his bathtub, a little over an hour...
LPD finds missing child in Lawton
KSWO Media Control Center dedicated to late Bill Baldwin
KSWO Media Control Center dedicated to late Bill Baldwin
Department of Public Safety building
Lawton residents struggle with lengthy DMV wait times

Latest News

A newly launched Oklahoma 529 Sweepstakes will give Oklahoma families winners funds for future...
Oklahoma 529 launches Bright Future Sweepstakes
Comanche County Sheriff seeks pay increase to combat loss of deputies
Comanche County Sheriff seeks pay increase to combat loss of deputies
Medicine Creek bridge named in honor of soldier killed in Afghanistan
Medicine Creek bridge named in honor of soldier killed in Afghanistan
Widely scattered showers/thunderstorms will roll into Texoma overnight
Storms again overnight, hot & muggy tomorrow | 7/10PM