Veteran working to restore retirement benefits

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 85 year old Glenn Stebleton has been fighting since last October to start getting retirement checks again.

He’s a Vietnam War veteran, and he’s been told that he’s dead.

”At times I think that they don’t think that they’re gonna have to pay me,” Stebleton said. His daughter is working to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Stebleton has received retirement checks for the past 40 years. His daughter said since the payments have stopped, she and her siblings have constantly tried taking steps to correct to problem.

”He had to fill out paperwork, which he did, and they told him..that they would contact him it would be 4 to 6 weeks to try to straighten it out,” Sharon Dennis said. “Well he didn’t get paid in October, and then he didn’t get paid in November.”

This would continue all the way until now. 10 months later and her father still hasn’t received his retirement money.

Dennis shared how flustered this situation has made her.

“I don’t know who declared him dead, but its very upsetting to know that he put in all these years...,” she said. “I’m mad, I’m very upset. That’s how it feels to me, like he never existed, like he’s nothing. He’s very much alive, he’s older but he’s very much alive.”

Dennis says she’s been in talks with the Department of Defense to have the mistake corrected. 7News reached out to the Department of Defense for comment, but we were referred to the office of Army Public Affairs. We haven’t heard back.

In the meantime, Stebleton shared the strain that going without these payments is putting on him

”I need every bit of it,” he said. “I bought a house before I could get my feet on the ground with it, I was already behind a months payment because VA wouldn’t pay me, so I’ve been going back and forth with them.”

His daughter also said that, even though her father is still very much alive, her family also hasn’t received the normal benefits that come with the death of a veteran.

She said she’s now working with state representatives to get things straightened out.

