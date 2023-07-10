Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Woman falls into 7-foot hole while walking to her mailbox, officials say

It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.
It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona was hospitalized after falling into a hole while walking to her mailbox.

First responders in Prescott Valley said they received a call for a woman who had fallen into a 7-foot-deep hole while walking to her mailbox near Coyote Springs Road and Mummy View Drive.

Crews arrived and performed a technical rope rescue to pull her out of the hole.

She was then taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash took place on Highway 7 in Stephens County.
Crash in Stephens County sends three to the hospital
A man from Lawton has been identified as the suspect in the hit-and-run of a man on his...
Suspect identified in early Tuesday hit-and-run involving motorcyclist
According to a neighbor, he came home and found the child in his bathtub, a little over an hour...
LPD finds missing child in Lawton
KSWO Media Control Center dedicated to late Bill Baldwin
KSWO Media Control Center dedicated to late Bill Baldwin
Department of Public Safety building
Lawton residents struggle with lengthy DMV wait times

Latest News

Listening to America: Suicide
Officials say the driver was attempting to turn when they rolled over into the ditch.
Four to five hundred gallons of oil spilled in Waurika following semi-truck rollover
Mementos and candles are seen at a memorial for Dymir Stanton, 29, a victim of a fatal shooting...
Philadelphia shooter fired through 1st victim’s door, claimed to be law enforcement, police say
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Northern California homicide suspect who fled a hospital is captured
Acting Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith speaks during a relinquishment of...
Republican’s hold on nominations leaves Marines without confirmed leader for 1st time in 100 years