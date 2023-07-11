City of Lawton bulk collection to resume next week

Expert Connections
The City of Lawton’s Solid Waste Collection Division will be resuming its bulk collections beginning next week.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton’s Solid Waste Collection Division will be resuming its bulk collections beginning next week.

The division ceased bulk operations in the wake of last month’s devastating storms, shifting over to emergency operations as they cleared debris from the city. They’re now looking to resume normal bulk operations on Wednesday, July 19.

Collections will begin in Area 3.

“We ceased bulk operations and began the emergency clean up for residents, we were in Area 3 at the time,” said Solid Waste Connections Superintendent, Jason Mansel. “That will be Area 3 that we start back in, which they are also the first area that we ceased bulk operations so it kind of felt about right, we spent about a month going through each area to collect tree debris.”

With regular bulk collection resuming, so do the normal rules, such as the waste division only picking up bulky items that are no larger than four cubic yards.

Bulk items exceeding the guidelines’ limits, or set out outside of an area’s scheduled pickup time, will be subject to fees.

