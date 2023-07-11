Comanche County Boots & Badges Blood Drive taking place at Eisenhower Middle School

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Community members will have the opportunity to roll their sleeves up and donate blood alongside local first responders during the annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive.

7News spoke with Anthony Garibay, the Deputy Fire Marshal with the Lawton Fire Department, and Sergeant Chris Blessing, with the Lawton Police Department, about the upcoming event.

The annual event will occur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at the Eisenhower Middle School Gymnasium. Before donating, people can choose who they’d like to donate in support of, the Lawton Police Department or the Lawton Fire Department.

In addition to getting to donate alongside local first responders and help the two engage in some friendly competition, donors will receive a Boots & Badges t-shirt and a ticket to either the Science Museum of Oklahoma, the Frontier City Theme Park, or the Hurricane Harbor in Oklahoma City.

For more information and to sign up, you can visit here.

