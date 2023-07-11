Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comanche County Boots & Badges Blood Drive taking place at Eisenhower Middle School

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Community members will have the opportunity to roll their sleeves up and donate blood alongside local first responders during the annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive.

7News spoke with Anthony Garibay, the Deputy Fire Marshal with the Lawton Fire Department, and Sergeant Chris Blessing, with the Lawton Police Department, about the upcoming event.

The annual event will occur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at the Eisenhower Middle School Gymnasium. Before donating, people can choose who they’d like to donate in support of, the Lawton Police Department or the Lawton Fire Department.

In addition to getting to donate alongside local first responders and help the two engage in some friendly competition, donors will receive a Boots & Badges t-shirt and a ticket to either the Science Museum of Oklahoma, the Frontier City Theme Park, or the Hurricane Harbor in Oklahoma City.

For more information and to sign up, you can visit here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBSI searches for a missing Cotton County man.
OSBI continues search in ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Cotton County man
Officials say the driver was attempting to turn when they rolled over into the ditch.
Four to five hundred gallons of oil spilled in Waurika following semi-truck rollover
A Rush Springs man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries from over the...
Rush Springs man faces six counts of third-degree burglary
Doula services for emotional, physical, and informational support for expecting mothers are...
Doula services added to SoonerCare benefits
Glenn Stebleton stopped receiving retirement benefits almost a year ago. He was told it's...
Veteran working to restore retirement benefits

Latest News

Now, the organization will expand from its current nine trustees to a total of 11. No more than...
Lawton City Council approves FISTA trustee expansion
During the annual event, they followed traditions, holding a cake-cutting featuring the oldest...
Fort Sill holds event honoring Warrant Officer Corps’ 105th Birthday
Lawton City Council discusses road repair options
Lawton City Council discusses road repair options
The next few days will see a typical July pattern
The next few days will see a typical July pattern | 7/11PM