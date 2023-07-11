Expert Connections
Fort Sill holds event honoring Warrant Officer Corps’ 105th Birthday

Tuesday morning, Fort Sill held a celebration for the Warrant Officer Corps’ 105th birthday.
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
During the annual event, they followed traditions, holding a cake-cutting featuring the oldest and newest warrant officers on Fort Sill.

One of those officers is James Bashore, a chief warrant officer with 40 years of experience in the field.

For those who don’t know, a warrant officer is a technical expert in a specific field that covers 17 branches and more than 60 specialties.

“A warrant officer can serve for thirty years of commission service and we encourage that. That’s why our slogan is ‘The keeper of the keys.’ We’re around for a long time,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5, James Bashore. “The career field is wide open. If you have good technical skills and leadership ability we’d like to look at you and see if you qualify to become a warrant officer in our ranks.”

Bashore said becoming a warrant officer was the best career decision he’s ever made and that he believes warrant officers will only further expand in the years to come thanks to the advancements in technology.

