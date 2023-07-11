Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday

FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Tuesday, Subway restaurants are giving away up to 1 million six-inch subs to showcase their new deli sliced meats.

To get a free sub, you’ll need to physically go to a participating location between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and choose a 6-inch sub from their new Deli Heroes Lineup menu.

The company invested more than $80 million in new deli meat slicers for 20,000 restaurants and they are doing this to show off the new products.

There is only one free sandwich allowed per person and they will not take any other coupons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBSI searches for a missing Cotton County man.
OSBI continues search in ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Cotton County man
Officials say the driver was attempting to turn when they rolled over into the ditch.
Four to five hundred gallons of oil spilled in Waurika following semi-truck rollover
A man from Lawton has been identified as the suspect in the hit-and-run of a man on his...
Suspect identified in early Tuesday hit-and-run involving motorcyclist
Doula services for emotional, physical, and informational support for expecting mothers are...
Doula services added to SoonerCare benefits
pills
Medwatch: 24/7 Pharmacy opens at CCMH

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Supreme Court justices and donors mingle at campus visits. These documents show the ethical dilemmas
President Joe Biden expressed confidence in Sweden's path to finalizing its NATO membership as...
NATO summit reaches agreement on admitting Sweden but faces division over Ukraine
A man carries belongings through floodwaters from a home in Bridgewater, Vt., Monday, July 10,...
Rain moving out after flooding hits Vermont hard and other parts of the Northeast are saturated
FILE - Volunteer registered nurse Jennifer D'Angelo treats Patrick C.'s skin wounds in a...
White House lays out effort against animal sedative xylazine but doesn’t call for new restrictions