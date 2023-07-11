Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Lawton City Council approves FISTA trustee expansion

By Destany Fuller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The city council approved FISTA’s request in only a few minutes.

Now, the organization will expand from its current nine trustees to a total of 11. No more than three of those trustees can live outside of Lawton, but they can stay within Comanche County.

Dr. Krista Ratliff says she wants to make sure the organization stays all-inclusive.

