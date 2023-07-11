Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton City Council digs deep into executive-level city employee pay scale increase

Lawton City Council digs deep into executive-level city employee pay scale increase
By Destany Fuller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A discussion to up the pay scale for executive-level city employees was discussed today during the Lawton City Council meeting.

However, it looks as though the discussion will take longer than initially planned. Though, Mayor Booker said he’d like to get this issue put to bed it looks like it will still be a while before any solid changes are set in stone.

The agenda item calls for the increase of the maximum and minimum hourly rates for each executive level. To help aid the council in doing that, a chart was made comparing Lawton executive positions’ pay with six other cities.

There was plenty of discussion on numbers in reports. Mayor Booker called for a committee to be formed that will “crunch the numbers” so to speak, that committee is supposed to come back to the council with more of a clear understanding.

It’s unclear when that council will be formed or how long it will take them to bring back more simplified information.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBSI searches for a missing Cotton County man.
OSBI continues search in ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Cotton County man
Officials say the driver was attempting to turn when they rolled over into the ditch.
Four to five hundred gallons of oil spilled in Waurika following semi-truck rollover
A Rush Springs man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries from over the...
Rush Springs man faces six counts of third-degree burglary
Doula services for emotional, physical, and informational support for expecting mothers are...
Doula services added to SoonerCare benefits
Glenn Stebleton stopped receiving retirement benefits almost a year ago. He was told it's...
Veteran working to restore retirement benefits

Latest News

Anchor Tarra Bates got an opportunity to speak with Montgomery in regard to his future plans as...
Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce CEO Montgomery discusses future
The City of Lawton’s Solid Waste Collection Division will be resuming its bulk collections...
City of Lawton bulk collection to resume next week
Now, the organization will expand from its current nine trustees to a total of 11. No more than...
Lawton City Council approves FISTA trustee expansion
Anthony Garibay and Christopher Blessing chatting with Haley Wilson about the annual Comanche...
Comanche County Boots & Badges Blood Drive taking place at Eisenhower Middle School