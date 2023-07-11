Lawton City Council digs deep into executive-level city employee pay scale increase

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A discussion to up the pay scale for executive-level city employees was discussed today during the Lawton City Council meeting.

However, it looks as though the discussion will take longer than initially planned. Though, Mayor Booker said he’d like to get this issue put to bed it looks like it will still be a while before any solid changes are set in stone.

The agenda item calls for the increase of the maximum and minimum hourly rates for each executive level. To help aid the council in doing that, a chart was made comparing Lawton executive positions’ pay with six other cities.

There was plenty of discussion on numbers in reports. Mayor Booker called for a committee to be formed that will “crunch the numbers” so to speak, that committee is supposed to come back to the council with more of a clear understanding.

It’s unclear when that council will be formed or how long it will take them to bring back more simplified information.

