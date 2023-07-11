Lawton City Council discusses road repair options

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council discussed options for a $60 million road repair.

The item took a lengthy discussion. It was tabled during the last meeting in order to specify the language in the proposal.

An ordinance and election proclamation have been approved. This means that there will be a special election taking place September 12 with voters given the option to vote to allocate $60 million towards bridge and road improvement in the city.

The current ordinance lists at least five roads and 13 bridges throughout the city, whether fixed or rebuilt.

