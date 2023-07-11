Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton City Council discusses road repair options

The Lawton City Council discussed options for a $60 million road repair.
By Destany Fuller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council discussed options for a $60 million road repair.

The item took a lengthy discussion. It was tabled during the last meeting in order to specify the language in the proposal.

An ordinance and election proclamation have been approved. This means that there will be a special election taking place September 12 with voters given the option to vote to allocate $60 million towards bridge and road improvement in the city.

The current ordinance lists at least five roads and 13 bridges throughout the city, whether fixed or rebuilt.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBSI searches for a missing Cotton County man.
OSBI continues search in ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Cotton County man
Officials say the driver was attempting to turn when they rolled over into the ditch.
Four to five hundred gallons of oil spilled in Waurika following semi-truck rollover
A Rush Springs man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries from over the...
Rush Springs man faces six counts of third-degree burglary
Doula services for emotional, physical, and informational support for expecting mothers are...
Doula services added to SoonerCare benefits
Glenn Stebleton stopped receiving retirement benefits almost a year ago. He was told it's...
Veteran working to restore retirement benefits

Latest News

During the annual event, they followed traditions, holding a cake-cutting featuring the oldest...
Fort Sill holds event honoring Warrant Officer Corps’ 105th Birthday
Ample sunshine all day tomorrow with high temperatures above the 100 degree mark for all...
The next few days will see a typical July pattern | 7/11PM
Lawton City Council discusses road repair options
Lawton City Council discusses road repair options
During the annual event, they followed traditions, holding a cake-cutting featuring the oldest...
Fort Sill holds event honoring Warrant Officer Corps’ 105th Birthday