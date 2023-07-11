Expert Connections
Lawton City Council Tuesday meeting tackles tabled, new items including $60 million road repair

Lawton’s City Council is meeting tomorrow to discuss a number of key issues in the city.
Lawton's City Council is meeting tomorrow to discuss a number of key issues in the city.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton's City Council is meeting tomorrow to discuss a number of key issues in the city.

Among tomorrow’s discussions will be revisiting a tabled item from the last meeting, concerning the city’s roads.

Council members will consider whether to call for a special election to approve $60 million in funds for road improvement and repairs.

The council will also discuss an amendment to the pay scale for executive-level city employees and whether to increase the minimum and maximum hourly rate for each position.

They’ll also consider whether to increase the number of FISTA trustees and determine the qualifications to serve on the board.

We will provide more details following tomorrow’s meeting.

