The next few days will see a typical July pattern | 7/11PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While we started off the day with rain showers/ cloud cover... we’ve ended it with sunshine and muggy conditions. A ridge of high pressure that is building to our west will be the thing to blame for this typical July pattern. While I think that most will stay dry, some weather data suggest rain showers and possibly storms for counties south of the Red River. For many though, look for clear skies overnight with temperatures in the mid 70s by daybreak.

Ample sunshine all day tomorrow with high temperatures above the 100 degree mark for all locations! Dewpoints area wide will be in the 70s making it feel more like 105 to 115 degrees. Because of the extreme conditions, a heat advisory is in place from 1PM-8PM for all counties in southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, stay out of the sun or limit your exposure and for those that work or spend time outside, take extra precautions! When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. The good news, we’ll see some relief in the form of a southerly breeze that will increase into the 10 to 20mph range during the afternoon.

Heat and humid conditions will continue once again on Thursday with little to change on the weather pattern. Air temperatures will be above 100 degrees, dewpoints in the 70s with feels like temperatures higher. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

The high pressure overhead will slowly shift back west on Friday breaking down the heat dome. The pattern change does suggest we’ll be in the path of overnight showers/storms later in the weekend/ sometime early next week. The specific details are unclear this far out but the trends suggest that is the direction we area headed.

The increased cloud cover will bring high temperatures down over the weekend!

Have a great Wednesday & stay cool! -LW

