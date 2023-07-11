Expert Connections
Rush Springs man faces six counts of third-degree burglary

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries from over the weekend.

Robert Clemons is charged with six counts of third-degree burglary.

According to court documents, Clemons broke into several vehicles in a neighborhood and took several items. Those items included a wallet, boxes of ammunition, knives and two vapes.

He’s being held on a $20,000 bond and is set to appear in court in August.

