Rush Springs man faces six counts of third-degree burglary
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries from over the weekend.
Robert Clemons is charged with six counts of third-degree burglary.
According to court documents, Clemons broke into several vehicles in a neighborhood and took several items. Those items included a wallet, boxes of ammunition, knives and two vapes.
He’s being held on a $20,000 bond and is set to appear in court in August.
