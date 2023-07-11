State Senator Montgomery steps down following Chamber of Commerce appointment

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma lawmaker is stepping down from the State Senate to take up a new leadership role in Lawton.

Senator John Michael Montgomery announced his resignation today. Starting in August, he will serve as the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s president.

“It has been an honor and truly humbling to have been able to represent at the state Capitol the community that I have grown up in and call home for the last 9 years,” Montgomery said. “I consider it a great blessing to be able to continue to work for my home in a new role as President and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce...”

Meanwhile, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat praised the outgoing lawmaker.

“He is a valued member of our Senate family and while we hate to lose his expertise and knowledge, I wish him nothing but the best in this new role,” said Treat.

Congratulations to Senator Montgomery, we wish him well in his new leadership role in the Lawton community.

