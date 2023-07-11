Expert Connections
Triple digit temperatures return to Texoma | 7/11 AM

Rain will leave the area by the late morning, and clear skies will return in the afternoon.
By Alex Searl
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Showers and storms are in parts of Texoma this morning, and these storms are leading to some minor flooding problems. Heading out the door today just be cautious driving as puddles may be deeper than you think. We will dry out in the afternoon hours today and sunshine will return. Temperatures will get into the triple digits today, and with humidity in the air, it is going to feel hot. Most of Texoma is under a heat advisory for this afternoon and evening with heat indices expected to get over 110 degrees this afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated as heat exhaustion will be a concern for anyone spending time outdoors today.

We will continue to see warm and muggy air in the ladder half of this week with temperature staying in the triple digits through Saturday. This will likely lead to heat advisories/warnings for many parts of Texoma in the coming days, which means outdoor activities will continue to be a concern for causing heat exhaustion. Some good strategies for staying cool include staying hydrated, staying in the shade, taking breaks indoors, or jumping in the pool.

Cloud coverage and rain chances will return on the weekend for the northern parts of Texoma near the I-40 corridor. Most in Texoma are expected to remain dry, but storms will remain possible for some this weekend. As we move closer, we will keep you updated as we get more details on the weekend’s rain chances.

Have a great Tuesday! - Alex Searl

