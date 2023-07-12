Altus man arrested for alleged sexual assault, kidnapping

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus man is facing charges for the alleged rape and kidnapping of a juvenile.

According to court documents filed today, 18-year-old Malachi Morales is facing three charges in total, stemming from two separate incidents last week.

Morales is accused of the rape and molestation of a victim he was giving guitar lessons to.

If convicted, Morales faces up to 20 years in prison on the kidnapping and lewd molestation charges and the death penalty on the rape charge.

