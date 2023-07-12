Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

City Council considers dilapidated structures

Candlewood apartments in Lawton were badly damaged in June storms
By Haylee Chiariello and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council is looking to take action on structures that were badly damaged in last month’s storms.

The council will be discussing the Candlewood and Copper Ridge apartment complexes.

If considered dilapidated, the owner may receive a 30 day notice to obtain a permit to either demolish or remodel the property. Potentially, this action could also authorize the city attorney to commence legal action to remedy the issue.

