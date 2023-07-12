Expert Connections
Comanche County Commissioner for District 1 under investigation

By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Commissioner for District 1 is under investigation, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka says he asked the OSBI to conduct an investigation on Commissioner John O’Brien about three weeks ago. We asked both the OSBI and Cabelka why O’Brien is being investigated, but they were unable to tell us because the investigation is still ongoing.

O’Brien was sworn into office in January of 2023.

Updates will be posted when made available.

