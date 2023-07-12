Excessive heat warning for all counties tomorrow | 7/12PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The heat is in full force this Wednesday afternoon! The excessive heat warning goes until 9 tonight for all locations. Overnight, look for clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will only fall into the upper 70s and low 80s by tomorrow morning.

Thursday will be a repeat of today: hot and muggy! Air temperatures will be in the triple digits for all locations with dewpoints in the 70s. This will yet again result in feels like temperatures up to 115 degrees. So the excessive heat warning will continue over to tomorrow from 12PM-9PM. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s.

The ridge will start to shift during the day tomorrow to the west and with a weak disturbance passing by, this could help spark thunderstorms tomorrow night. The highest chance for storms will be across northern Oklahoma. These storms will have the capability of producing quarter sized hail and up to 60mph wind gusts.

Friday will stay in the triple digits under mostly cloudy skies.

As the ridge starts to weaken and retreat west, this will open the door for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms across our area. Another round of precip will start Friday night as a cold front moves in. This front is going to bring temperatures down into the mid 90s on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and low 90s Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

The ridge of high pressure returns allowing for sunshine and heat to build into early next week with highs above the 100 degree mark. Rain/ storm chances look to decrease completely over this time frame.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

