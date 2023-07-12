Extreme Heat Warning across all of Texoma this afternoon and evening | 7/12 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today is going to be a hot one as all of Texoma will be under an extreme heat warning. First, to start the day temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Skies will be mostly sunny all day long with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 30 mph will be possible. By the time we reach the noon hour here in Texoma, all of us will already have heat index values in the triple digits. Temperatures will peak between 3-6 pm hours with heat indices getting over the 110-degree mark for all of Texoma. Today will be one of those days everyone needs to practice heat safety outdoors by drinking lots of water, taking breaks in the shade or indoors, and wearing loose-fitted clothing.

Tomorrow will be another day with more heat advisories and extreme heat warnings. To start the day, morning temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Skies will begin the day clear, but cloud coverage will roll into the area in the afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will once again reach the triple digits with south winds at 10-15 mph. Rain chances will return to the area tomorrow evening. I anticipate most of Texoma will remain dry, but a stray storm or two will be possible in the area.

Friday temperatures will once again easily crack into the triple digits. Rain chances will also stick around on as well, mostly for areas near or north of the I-40 corridor. Nothing severe is expected at this time, but there may still be a stray storm or two in the area. Temperature relief will arrive on the weekend as a “cold front” will make its way through the area. Temperatures will reach the low 100s on Saturday and the low 90s on Sunday. Rain chances will continue to stay in the area, and the best chance for widespread rain/storms will occur Saturday night into Sunday morning. We will keep you updated as we move closer to the weekend on the exact timing and location of these rain chances.

Sunday and into next week, the rain chances will drop and temperatures will once again begin to climb into the triple digits.

Have a great Wednesday, and be sure to stay cool today! - Alex Searl

