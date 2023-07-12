Expert Connections
Gerber crowns winner of 2023 Photo Search – meet 10-month-old Maddie Mendoza

The 2023 Gerber Baby is 10-month-old Madison "Maddie" Mendoza from Colorado.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) – There’s a new Gerber Baby!

Gerber announced the winner of its 2023 Photo Search on Wednesday. The winner is 10-month-old Madison “Maddie” Mendoza from Colorado.

Gerber said they chose Maddie because of her standout submission with a story full of love and resilience.

According to Maddie’s mom Crystal Mendoza, Maddie is a rainbow baby – a child born after a previous miscarriage – and has brought “immeasurable joy with every milestone, snuggle and moment spent with her enriching our lives.”

Maddie’s parents have been together for 22 years, starting as high school sweethearts and even enduring a long-distance relationship for nine years.

Maddie’s dad Jun Mendoza is a physician in the Air Force, where he has been serving for 16 years. Maddie’s mom is a dentist.

Both parents are from first-generation families from the Philippines, with both of Maddie’s grandfathers having served in the U.S. Navy and “coming to America with very little,” Gerber said.

The 2023 Gerber Baby and Photo Search winner is Maddie Mendoza (left), pictured alongside her...
The 2023 Gerber Baby and Photo Search winner is Maddie Mendoza (left), pictured alongside her mom, Crystal Mendoza (right) as a baby.(Hand-out | Gerber)

In this year’s photo contest, Gerber asked parents to also send in their own baby photos along with their child’s photos. In side-by-side photos sent in by the Mendozas, Maddie is the spitting image of her mom.

“Gerber has always believed in the magic of babies, and Maddie’s story, filled with love, resilience, and adventure, embodies the spirit of generations of Gerber babies,” said Tarun Malkani, Gerber president and CEO. “The throwback submission of Maddie and her mom brought a smile to the judges’ faces and perfectly captured the spirit of this year’s program.”

Maddie’s parents said she enjoys her baby music classes, thrives in her swim lessons, loves hiking with her parents and fearlessly explores new foods. Together as a family, the Mendozas love the outdoors, photography, trying new restaurants and interacting with animals.

As part of winning the contest, Maddie will serve as the 2023 Gerber Baby and be featured in the brand’s marketing campaigns throughout the year. The family also won a $25,000 cash prize along with free Gerber products for a year.

