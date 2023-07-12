Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

House prices rising in Lawton

According to realtors, the price of housing in Lawton is rising.
According to realtors, the price of housing in Lawton is rising.
By Haylee Chiariello and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to realtors, the price of housing in Lawton is rising.

Park Jones Realtors say currently listed homes are listed for an average of nearly $243,000.

In this week’s Housing Market Report, Park Jones says 277 homes are listed for sale in Lawton. On average, these listings have been on the market for 92 days.

In comparison to the 12 month average, homes were listed for an average of approximately $179,000, while selling for nearly $177,000 on average.

Park Jones also says the current average interest rate for a 30 year fixed mortgage is 7.38%. While mortgage rates will likely decrease soon, the 3% mortgage rates during the pandemic are not expected to return.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBSI searches for a missing Cotton County man.
OSBI continues search in ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Cotton County man
Officials say the driver was attempting to turn when they rolled over into the ditch.
Four to five hundred gallons of oil spilled in Waurika following semi-truck rollover
A Rush Springs man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries from over the...
Rush Springs man faces six counts of third-degree burglary
Doula services for emotional, physical, and informational support for expecting mothers are...
Doula services added to SoonerCare benefits
Glenn Stebleton stopped receiving retirement benefits almost a year ago. He was told it's...
Veteran working to restore retirement benefits

Latest News

Chairman SpottedBird discusses Hobart becoming a smart city, horseback relay race
KIOWA HAPPENINGS: Chairman SpottedBird discusses American Indian Exposition, turning Hobart into a smart city
Candlewood apartments in Lawton were badly damaged in June storms
City Council considers dilapidated structures
Anchor Tarra Bates got an opportunity to speak with Montgomery in regard to his future plans as...
Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce CEO Montgomery discusses future
The City of Lawton’s Solid Waste Collection Division will be resuming its bulk collections...
City of Lawton bulk collection to resume next week