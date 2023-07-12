Jennifer Rocha wins NFCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - University of Oklahoma associate head coach and pitching coach, Jennifer Rocha has been named NFCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

Under her guidance, the staff had a fantastic season leading to the Sooners third straight national title while leading the country in ERA and shutouts.

This is the 2nd time she has won the award, taking it back in 2015 in her time at Florida.

