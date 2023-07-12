Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Jennifer Rocha wins NFCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

She won after stellar OU season
She won after stellar OU season(KSWO)
By James Wicks
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - University of Oklahoma associate head coach and pitching coach, Jennifer Rocha has been named NFCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

Under her guidance, the staff had a fantastic season leading to the Sooners third straight national title while leading the country in ERA and shutouts.

This is the 2nd time she has won the award, taking it back in 2015 in her time at Florida.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBSI searches for a missing Cotton County man.
OSBI continues search in ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Cotton County man
Officials say the driver was attempting to turn when they rolled over into the ditch.
Four to five hundred gallons of oil spilled in Waurika following semi-truck rollover
A Rush Springs man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries from over the...
Rush Springs man faces six counts of third-degree burglary
Doula services for emotional, physical, and informational support for expecting mothers are...
Doula services added to SoonerCare benefits
Glenn Stebleton stopped receiving retirement benefits almost a year ago. He was told it's...
Veteran working to restore retirement benefits

Latest News

Agur Dwol claims triple jump title
Agur Dwol wins U20 Triple Jump in USATF
Both Oklahoma schools feature on teams
Big 12 announces preseason All Big 12 first team
Fowler wins Rocket Mortgage Classic
Talor Gooch and Rickie Fowler win tournaments in the same weekend
Baker Mayfield trades out Tampa Bay for Norman in Qb camp.
Baker Mayfield returns to Norman for QB camp