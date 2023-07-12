KIOWA HAPPENINGS: Chairman SpottedBird discusses American Indian Exposition, turning Hobart into a smart city

Expert Connections
Kiowa Tribe Chairman, Lawrence SpottedBird, joined 7News to discuss the current Kiowa happenings.
By Kevin Haggenmiller, Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kiowa Tribe Chairman, Lawrence SpottedBird, joined 7News to discuss the current Kiowa happenings.

The American Indian Exposition will be taking place in Anadarko from August 2 through 5. It will take place at the Caddo County Fairgrounds. Everyone will be welcome and there will be parades on the 2 and the 5 featuring tribes from all over.

There will also be a horseback relay race involving a native rider beginning on foot and hopping onto a horse bareback to complete a full lap around the track to jump off of the horse and complete the cycle until the completion of the race. There will also be a sheep race for kids.

Officials from the Kiowa Tribe visited the city of Pharr in Texas, a designated smart city. The tribe has plans to work with city officials in Hobart to convert Hobart into a smart city. They plan to meet with Hobart officials as well as the mayor of Pharr, Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez, to discuss turning the city into a smart city from scratch.

