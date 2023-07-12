Expert Connections
Lawton City Council rejects grant, maintains RSVP

During the Lawton City Council meeting was an item that called for the possible rejection of a grant while still maintaining the RSVP.
By Destany Fuller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On the lengthy agenda at today’s Lawton City Council meeting was an item that called for the possible rejection of a grant while still maintaining the retired and senior volunteer program, also known as RSVP.

Jessica Musselman, the former RSVP administrator explained that accepting such a grant would put limitations on her ability to help other centers in the city, along with the people who could benefit from it.

”I cannot help any other program in the city,” said Musselman. “I cannot help with the community centers, if they are low-staffed and they need someone to cover the center, I cannot pull myself to do that. I can only 100% serve the grant. This also means this grant is only there for people 55 years and older.”

The council ultimately voted to keep the organization’s current standing with the grant for the 2023-2024 year.

