Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce CEO Montgomery discusses future

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - By now, you’ve probably heard about the man taking the reigns over at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

State Senator John Michael Montgomery has served the people of Lawton for the past nine years, from the House, then the Senate, but with last week’s announcement that he’ll now take over as President and CEO of the Chamber, we had some questions for the Senator, who also announced his resignation.

Anchor Tarra Bates got an opportunity to speak with Montgomery in regard to his future plans.

“There’s so much potential here, and continues to be, I’ve known that for a long time,” Montgomery said. “There’s a lot of opportunity here to grow, this is a great place to invest in, you have a comparatively low cost of living to a lot of places at the end of the day.

