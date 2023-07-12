Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce CEO Montgomery discusses future

Anchor Tarra Bates got an opportunity to speak with Montgomery in regard to his future plans as CEO of the Chamber.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - By now, you’ve probably heard about the man taking the reigns over at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

State Senator John Michael Montgomery has served the people of Lawton for the past nine years, from the House, then the Senate, but with last week’s announcement that he’ll now take over as President and CEO of the Chamber, we had some questions for the Senator, who also announced his resignation.

Anchor Tarra Bates got an opportunity to speak with Montgomery in regard to his future plans.

“There’s so much potential here, and continues to be, I’ve known that for a long time,” Montgomery said. “There’s a lot of opportunity here to grow, this is a great place to invest in, you have a comparatively low cost of living to a lot of places at the end of the day.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBSI searches for a missing Cotton County man.
OSBI continues search in ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Cotton County man
Officials say the driver was attempting to turn when they rolled over into the ditch.
Four to five hundred gallons of oil spilled in Waurika following semi-truck rollover
A Rush Springs man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries from over the...
Rush Springs man faces six counts of third-degree burglary
Doula services for emotional, physical, and informational support for expecting mothers are...
Doula services added to SoonerCare benefits
Glenn Stebleton stopped receiving retirement benefits almost a year ago. He was told it's...
Veteran working to restore retirement benefits

Latest News

The City of Lawton’s Solid Waste Collection Division will be resuming its bulk collections...
City of Lawton bulk collection to resume next week
The City Council had a lengthy discussion over a pay scale increase for executive-level city...
Lawton City Council digs deep into executive-level city employee pay scale increase
Now, the organization will expand from its current nine trustees to a total of 11. No more than...
Lawton City Council approves FISTA trustee expansion
Anthony Garibay and Christopher Blessing chatting with Haley Wilson about the annual Comanche...
Comanche County Boots & Badges Blood Drive taking place at Eisenhower Middle School