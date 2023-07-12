Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Michigan State hosts Universal Food Forum in D.C

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Michigan State University Assistant Dean Dr. Karim Maredia said the three C’s of climate, COVID, and conflict are causing issues for global food systems. And they can’t solve those problems without starting a conversation.

Maredia said food systems have modern problems, from a war in Ukraine to a global pandemic, requiring modern solutions.

“We need to look at the role that science, technology and innovation can play for addressing these solutions.”

Maredia says Michigan State is an international university, so they need to be a leader in collaboration on food system solutions. The university held a Universal Food Forum in Washington D.C. where university leaders collaborated with White House and U.S. Department of Agriculture staff on ways to improve the current food environment.

“No one can do it alone,” Maredia said. “We all need to work together. All the stake holders, academia, the industry, the government.”

U.S Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack said collaboration across the industry, especially on managing climate change, is good for everyone.

Thomas Vilsack: U.S. Secretary of Agriculture

“By doing it right, we’re going to reduce the risk of the climate crisis,” Vilsack said. “We’ll be able to adapt and mitigate more effectively. We’ll have higher farm incomes, and we’ll allow the U.S. to provide global leadership.”

Maredia said, at the end of the day, these conversations will benefit consumers at the grocery store.

“We need to do more research, and find out what are the roadblocks of people getting access to safe and nutritious food.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBSI searches for a missing Cotton County man.
OSBI continues search in ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Cotton County man
A Rush Springs man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries from over the...
Rush Springs man faces six counts of third-degree burglary
Officials say the driver was attempting to turn when they rolled over into the ditch.
Four to five hundred gallons of oil spilled in Waurika following semi-truck rollover
Senator John Michael Montgomery announced his resignation today. Starting in August, he will...
State Senator Montgomery steps down following Chamber of Commerce appointment
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump lashes out after Justice Department no longer says presidency shields him from defamation suit
A 3-year-old child has died after being stuck in a water storage tank at a resort in Vermont,...
3-year-old child dies after falling into water storage tank at resort, officials say
Tucker Myers faces decades in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile under the age...
Snyder man arrested after admitting to sexual assault of juvenile
Michigan State hosts Universal Food Forum in D.C