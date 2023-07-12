Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Norovirus cases surge on cruise ships

FILE - The exact cause of this year’s uptick in cruise-related cases remains unclear, but...
FILE - The exact cause of this year’s uptick in cruise-related cases remains unclear, but experts said they believe that soaring demand for cruises and record numbers of passengers might be behind it.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After years of decline, norovirus outbreaks are surging on cruise ships.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 13 outbreaks of norovirus on cruise ships so far this year. That’s the highest number of norovirus outbreaks on cruises recorded since 2012.

The exact cause of this year’s uptick in cruise-related cases remains unclear, but experts said they believe that soaring demand for cruises and record numbers of passengers might be behind it.

The most recent outbreak happened on a Viking Cruises voyage from Iceland that docked in New York City on June 20.

About 13% of passengers and several crew members fell ill on board.

Norovirus is highly infectious. The virus causes inflammation in the stomach and intestines, leading to severe gastrointestinal upset.

To prevent the spread of norovirus, cruise passengers are advised to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and warm water.

Fortunately, most people fully recover without treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBSI searches for a missing Cotton County man.
OSBI continues search in ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Cotton County man
A Rush Springs man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries from over the...
Rush Springs man faces six counts of third-degree burglary
Officials say the driver was attempting to turn when they rolled over into the ditch.
Four to five hundred gallons of oil spilled in Waurika following semi-truck rollover
Senator John Michael Montgomery announced his resignation today. Starting in August, he will...
State Senator Montgomery steps down following Chamber of Commerce appointment
Lawton’s City Council is meeting tomorrow to discuss a number of key issues in the city.
Lawton City Council Tuesday meeting tackles tabled, new items including $60 million road repair

Latest News

FILE - The prices of goods and services are expected to have fallen overall in June when...
US inflation falls to 3%, lowest level in more than 2 years, as price pressures ease
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science...
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
The Storm-0558 hackers used forged authentication tokens — pieces of information used to verify...
China-based hackers have breached government and individual email accounts, Microsoft says
Extreme Heat Warning across all of Texoma this afternoon and evening | 7/12 AM
Extreme Heat Warning across all of Texoma this afternoon and evening | 7/12 AM