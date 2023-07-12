Expert Connections
Snyder man arrested after admitting to sexual assault of juvenile

Tucker Myers faces decades in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile under the age...
Tucker Myers faces decades in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile under the age of 14.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Snyder man is in jail and facing decades in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile under the age of 14.

20-year-old Tucker Myers faces three felony charges of first-degree rape, as well as sodomy.

According to court documents filed in Jackson County, Myers allegedly admitted to investigators that he knew the victim’s age and also admitted to the sexual assault, which allegedly happened in Altus on three different occasions.

He faces up to 20 years in prison on the sodomy charges and no less than five years in prison for each rape charge.

