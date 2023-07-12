Thunder drop Summer League matchup with Rockets

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thunder resume Summer League action with a matchup with the Rockets.

OKC struggled with the Rockets tonight as the trio of Trevor Hudgins, Jermain Samuels Jr. and Matthew Mayer combined for 64 points and the Thunder were behind the entire game as the Rockets led wire to wire in a 105 to 92 win.

But OKC gets the chance to get back on track tomorrow night, with a matchup with the Pacers at 6:30.

