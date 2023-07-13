Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

3-year-old dies after being run over by tractor, deputies say

A 3-year-old child was struck and killed after falling off a trailer in Louisiana, according to deputies. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLSOM, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a young child has died after falling off a tractor last week.

According to deputies in St. Tammany Parish, a 3-year-old child died after they fell off a tractor in the Folsom area on July 5.

Deputies said the tractor ran over the child while they were on the ground.

Currently, no arrests have been made as authorities said their investigation remains ongoing.

The family was not immediately identified by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker Myers faces decades in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile under the age...
Snyder man arrested after admitting to sexual assault of juvenile
The Comanche County Commissioner for District 1 is under investigation, according to the...
Comanche County Commissioner for District 1 under investigation
According to court documents filed today, 18-year-old Malachi Morales is facing three charges...
Altus man arrested for alleged sexual assault, kidnapping
Lawton Police are still on the search for a man they say was the man behind the wheel last week.
Lawton Police searching for man behind hit and run involving motorcycle
Anadarko Police were called out to a home on East Kansas Avenue last week for a possible...
Anadarko man charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Latest News

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
An LED sign in front of Marlow Elementary School
Marlow Public Schools text miscommunication sparks uproar
This image made from drone footage provided by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and...
Vermont braces for more rain in wake of historic flooding
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.,...
Justice Department urges judge to not postpone Trump’s classified documents trial
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July...
Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and fire risk to California